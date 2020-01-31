Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.19-1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $615-630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $657.31 million.Align Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.19-$1.28 EPS.

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $262.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,833,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,867. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.00. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $169.84 and a 52-week high of $334.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens restated a hold rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $270.62.

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 7,669 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,993,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 7,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.61, for a total transaction of $1,932,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,839.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,208 shares of company stock worth $5,037,975 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.