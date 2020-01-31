Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.68

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (OTCMKTS:ANCTF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.68 and traded as high as $33.40. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $33.39, with a volume of 550 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.74.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANCTF)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.