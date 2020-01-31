Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER)’s share price was down 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.44, approximately 7,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 397,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34.

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water. The company offers its products in various volumes under the Alkaline88 and Alkaline88 Flavored names. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

