Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.50-19.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.98. Allegiant Travel also updated its FY20 guidance to $16.50-19.00 EPS.

Shares of ALGT stock traded up $6.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.73. 243,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,070. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $120.91 and a twelve month high of $183.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sidoti restated a not rated rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut Allegiant Travel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.58.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

