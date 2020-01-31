Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Allegiant Travel has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allegiant Travel to earn $17.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.26. 3,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,921. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $120.91 and a 12 month high of $183.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.54 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.58.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

