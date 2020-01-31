Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 236.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,524 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Allegion worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Allegion by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,390,000 after buying an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Allegion by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 68,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 38,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,395.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $549,591.91. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,082. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $85.22 and a 1 year high of $131.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America set a $125.00 price objective on Allegion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

