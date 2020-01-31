Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) were up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.18, approximately 154,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 184,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALNA shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 158,908 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. 64.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

