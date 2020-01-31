Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.74

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and traded as high as $11.50. Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 229,390 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Allergy Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $73.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00.

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. It sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees. The company's products include Pollinex, Pollinex Quattro, Oralvac, Acarovac Plus, and Venomil.

