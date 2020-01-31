Alliance Aviation Services (ASX:AQZ) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Alliance Aviation Services Ltd (ASX:AQZ) rose 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$2.69 ($1.91) and last traded at A$2.65 ($1.88), approximately 120,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.62 ($1.86).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is A$2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $329.32 million and a PE ratio of 14.40.

About Alliance Aviation Services (ASX:AQZ)

Alliance Aviation Services Limited, an air charter operator, provides aviation services to the tourism, resources, education, government, corporate, sporting, and entertainment sectors in Australia and internationally. It also provides specialized aviation services to other airlines and clients, which include aircraft wet leasing, airport management, aircraft trading, parts sales, and engine leasing.

