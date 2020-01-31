Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Receives €232.77 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €232.77 ($270.66).

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €242.00 ($281.40) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €245.00 ($284.88) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

FRA:ALV traded down €2.40 ($2.79) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €218.45 ($254.01). The stock had a trading volume of 928,148 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €219.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €213.47. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

