Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Purchased by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 794.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $324,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 21,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,165. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDRX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

