Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Allstate comprises 2.0% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,305,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,675,022,000 after acquiring an additional 109,997 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Allstate by 0.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 213,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at $1,132,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Allstate by 19.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 111,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after acquiring an additional 18,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Allstate by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 20,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $118.71. 73,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,857. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.26. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $86.81 and a 52 week high of $119.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine cut Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.42.

In other Allstate news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

