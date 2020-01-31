ALLUVA (ALV) Achieves Market Cap of $93,464.00

ALLUVA (CURRENCY:ALV) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, ALLUVA has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One ALLUVA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and IDCM. ALLUVA has a total market capitalization of $93,464.00 and $4.00 worth of ALLUVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.03103563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00197019 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00123270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ALLUVA

ALLUVA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,502,624 tokens. ALLUVA’s official Twitter account is @alluva . The official website for ALLUVA is alluva.com . ALLUVA’s official message board is medium.com/@alluva

Buying and Selling ALLUVA

ALLUVA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLUVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLUVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALLUVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

