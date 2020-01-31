Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Trimmed by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $695,000. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in Alphabet by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total value of $40,315.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,658,732 shares of company stock valued at $301,386,890 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $22.29 on Friday, hitting $1,433.55. The company had a trading volume of 912,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,465. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,503.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,400.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,274.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,006.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,527.47.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

