Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.7% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL traded down $9.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,444.81. 415,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,396. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,400.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,274.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,500.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1,002.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,483.09.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.