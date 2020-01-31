Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.0% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 37,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Alphabet by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,538,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,483.09.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $22.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,431.41. The company had a trading volume of 720,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,002.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,400.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,274.55. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,500.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

