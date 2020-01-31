Alphabet’s (GOOG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GOOG. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Pivotal Research raised Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,527.47.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $21.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,434.23. 2,415,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,997. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,400.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,274.36. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,503.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1,006.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total value of $915,626.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $798,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,658,732 shares of company stock worth $301,386,890 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 9.8% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,468,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Alphabet by 186.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,747,000 after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

