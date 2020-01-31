Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ACH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. CLSA upgraded Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Shares of ACH opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $11.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.25 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACH. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 242,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 67,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

