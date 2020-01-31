Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Positive Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2,150.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $2,234.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,188.12.

Amazon.com stock traded up $12.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,870.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,016,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,336. The company has a market capitalization of $927.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,846.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,811.90. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $209,632,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,761,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

