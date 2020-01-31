Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.49 EPS

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com updated its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $12.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,870.68. 6,016,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $927.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,035.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,846.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,811.90.
In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
