Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.49 EPS

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $12.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,870.68. 6,016,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $927.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,035.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,846.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,811.90.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,188.12.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

