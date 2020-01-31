Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,253.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,870.68 on Friday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market cap of $927.48 billion, a PE ratio of 82.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,846.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1,811.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total value of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,480,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 11.9% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 24.4% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

