Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,215.44.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $1,870.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,846.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,811.90. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.48 billion, a PE ratio of 82.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $88,766,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.