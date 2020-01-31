AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Given Buy Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $11.00 target price on AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Macquarie set a $16.00 price target on AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America downgraded AMC Entertainment from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded AMC Entertainment from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $17.07.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 432.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 97.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 126.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

