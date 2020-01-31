American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) vs. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (OTCMKTS:SMFG) Head to Head Survey

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of American Business Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares American Business Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Business Bank 25.84% N/A N/A Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp 12.52% 6.11% 0.34%

Risk and Volatility

American Business Bank has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Business Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Business Bank $74.09 million 3.80 $16.39 million N/A N/A Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp $51.74 billion 0.96 $4.98 billion $0.96 7.48

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has higher revenue and earnings than American Business Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for American Business Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp beats American Business Bank on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank provides various banking and financial services to wholesalers, manufacturers, businesses, professionals, and non-profits in California. Its deposit products include checking, money market, savings, business demand deposit, business money market, special deposit, zero balance, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise personal loans, lines of credit, short term working capital lines, term loans, commercial/industrial real estate loans, and accounts receivable lines. It also offers various services, such as telephone notification, lock box processing, investment, courier, remote deposit, consulting, general business advice, investment banking, investment management, equipment leasing, residential mortgage lending, and professional referral services, as well as online banking services consisting of bill payment, fund transfer, account information, automatic clearing house origination, stop payment, and wire transfer services; and provides credit cards and ATM cards. In addition, the company offers international banking services, including international money transfer, letters of credit, foreign currency deposit, documentary and cleaning collection, and foreign currency exchange services. It operates through five loan production offices in Anaheim, Irvine, Torrance, the Warner Center, and Ontario. American Business Bank was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business. The Wholesale Business segment provides financing, investment management, risk hedging and settlement services, as well as financial solutions for mergers and acquisition and other advisory services and leasing, primarily for large-and mid-sized corporate clients; and various leasing services, including equipment, and operating and leveraged leasing. The Retail Business segment offers wealth management, settlement services, consumer finance, and housing loans. The International Business segment provides loans, deposits, clearing services, trade finance, project finance, loan syndication, derivatives, and global cash management services; underwriting services; and leasing services related to the construction machinery, transportation equipment, industrial machinery, medical equipment, and aircraft leasing. As of March 31, 2018, this segment's network consisted of 18 branches, 22 sub-branches, and 4 representative offices. The Global Markets Business segment offers foreign exchange products, derivatives, bonds, stocks and other marketable financial products, and undertakes asset liability management operations. It also offers system development, data processing, management consulting, and economic research services; and investment advisory and investment trust management services. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

