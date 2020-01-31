American Express (NYSE:AXP) Insider Sells $2,762,221.90 in Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $2,762,221.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,706.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laureen Seeger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of American Express stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84.

Shares of AXP traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.22. 2,428,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,413,211. The firm has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.14. American Express has a 12-month low of $101.70 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

