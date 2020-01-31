American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 87,005 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of American Express by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,397 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,615,000 after purchasing an additional 45,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.04.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,533 shares of company stock worth $11,045,734. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded down $2.50 on Friday, hitting $130.72. 816,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,811. American Express has a 52 week low of $101.70 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

