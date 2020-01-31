Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Position Increased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 264.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,779 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.43% of Ameris Bancorp worth $12,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $13,373,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 431,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,340,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 537,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,875,000 after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 44,975 shares during the period. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

In other news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price objective on Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.47. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $44.90.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.