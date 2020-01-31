AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.17

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.17 and traded as low as $4.13. AmeriServ Financial shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 936 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised AmeriServ Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get AmeriServ Financial alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.35.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 9.34%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

In other news, CEO James T. Huerth sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $66,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,527.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AmeriServ Financial stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.33% of AmeriServ Financial worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

About AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV)

AmeriServ Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriServ Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriServ Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.