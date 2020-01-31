AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

AmerisourceBergen has a payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to earn $8.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

ABC stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.15. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $1,204,721.79. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $963,316.08. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,724 shares of company stock worth $5,561,840. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.14.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

