Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Lifted by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its stake in Amgen by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.1% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 14.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $13.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.28. 3,440,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,473. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.49. The company has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

