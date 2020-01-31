Amgen, Inc. to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $3.46 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the medical research company will earn $3.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q1 2020 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $16.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.00 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AMGN. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $226.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Amgen by 19.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 242,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,654,000 after buying an additional 39,377 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Amgen by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 19,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.