Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Earns Hold Rating from Mizuho

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $215.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Leerink Swann upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.26.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $226.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,580,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,410. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.49. The firm has a market cap of $133.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,399,000 after buying an additional 154,094 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,337,000 after buying an additional 274,146 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,494,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,177,000 after buying an additional 194,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,211,802 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

