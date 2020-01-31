Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.85-$15.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.0-$25.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.41 billion.Amgen also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 14.85-15.60 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Amgen from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.26.

Amgen stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $226.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,580,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.01 and its 200 day moving average is $212.49. Amgen has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

