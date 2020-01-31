Analysts Anticipate CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. CIRCOR International reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of CIRCOR International stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.53. 69,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.18. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 441.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 64.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 105.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

