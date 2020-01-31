Analysts Anticipate Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Will Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) will report $1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.18.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.56. The company had a trading volume of 49,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,425. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 1 year low of $85.02 and a 1 year high of $135.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,747,000 after buying an additional 305,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

