Analysts Anticipate PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to Post -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.61). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PAR Technology.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.77% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $45.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.08 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sidoti downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PAR Technology to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 192.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $35.10.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.