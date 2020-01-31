Analysts Anticipate Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. Simply Good Foods reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Nomi Ghez acquired 21,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.27 per share, with a total value of $495,069.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo acquired 16,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.42 per share, for a total transaction of $398,778.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,978.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 113,604 shares of company stock worth $2,757,592. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 19.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMPL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.47. 1,107,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,835. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 71.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.97.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

