Analysts Expect Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $773.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) will report sales of $773.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amc Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $770.00 million and the highest is $777.20 million. Amc Networks posted sales of $772.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amc Networks will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amc Networks.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.65. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 106.13% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $718.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Amc Networks from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.96 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Amc Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

Shares of AMCX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.60. 371,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,492. Amc Networks has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $68.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amc Networks by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amc Networks by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,224 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amc Networks by 16.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after acquiring an additional 44,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Amc Networks by 117.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 46,847 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

