Analysts Expect American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) will post $1.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the lowest is $1.91 billion. American Tower reported sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year sales of $7.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $7.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. American Tower’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.36.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in American Tower by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 192.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower stock traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.36. 91,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.90. The company has a market capitalization of $103.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41. American Tower has a 12-month low of $168.88 and a 12-month high of $242.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

