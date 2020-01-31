Analysts Expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to Post $2.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will report earnings per share of $2.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.60 and the lowest is $2.46. Electronic Arts posted earnings of $2.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised their target price on Electronic Arts to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.54.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,828,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $114.13.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $570,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,913,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,360. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102,525 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

