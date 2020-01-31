Analysts Expect Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Limestone Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 10.70%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LMST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.29. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 31.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.