Analysts Expect Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.92 Million

Analysts expect Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to post $159.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.25 million to $174.17 million. Taubman Centers reported sales of $152.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.
On average, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full-year sales of $609.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $591.57 million to $660.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $619.28 million, with estimates ranging from $592.47 million to $661.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Taubman Centers.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.
Shares of Taubman Centers stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $27.18. 863,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,242. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average is $36.20. Taubman Centers has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 70.50%.
Taubman Centers Company Profile
Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.
See Also: Google Finance Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taubman Centers (TCO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.