Analysts Expect Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.92 Million

Analysts expect Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to post $159.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.25 million to $174.17 million. Taubman Centers reported sales of $152.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full-year sales of $609.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $591.57 million to $660.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $619.28 million, with estimates ranging from $592.47 million to $661.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Taubman Centers.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taubman Centers by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 27,570 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taubman Centers by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Taubman Centers by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Taubman Centers by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 38,946 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Taubman Centers stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $27.18. 863,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,242. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average is $36.20. Taubman Centers has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 70.50%.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

