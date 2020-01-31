Analysts Expect Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.92 Million

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Analysts expect Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to post $159.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.25 million to $174.17 million. Taubman Centers reported sales of $152.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full-year sales of $609.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $591.57 million to $660.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $619.28 million, with estimates ranging from $592.47 million to $661.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Taubman Centers.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taubman Centers by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 27,570 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taubman Centers by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Taubman Centers by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Taubman Centers by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 38,946 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Taubman Centers stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $27.18. 863,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,242. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average is $36.20. Taubman Centers has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 70.50%.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taubman Centers (TCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.