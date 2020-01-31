Analysts Offer Predictions for Illumina, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Stock analysts at First Analysis issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Illumina in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. First Analysis analyst T. Marshbanks forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter. First Analysis also issued estimates for Illumina’s FY2021 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.13.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $293.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Illumina has a twelve month low of $263.30 and a twelve month high of $380.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,315,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $400,182,000 after purchasing an additional 517,226 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 80.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,124 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $229,115,000 after purchasing an additional 336,821 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Illumina by 33.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 324,248 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $98,643,000 after purchasing an additional 80,523 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 14.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 464,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $141,449,000 after purchasing an additional 57,798 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Illumina by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 692,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after purchasing an additional 56,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,506 shares in the company, valued at $451,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,837 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.