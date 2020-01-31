Analysts Set Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Price Target at $65.00

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARNA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Wood & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.90, a current ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.27. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $64.48.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.14). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 68.29% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall E. Woods sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $142,339.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at $807,307.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 4,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $202,981.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after buying an additional 45,557 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

