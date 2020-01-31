Analysts Set Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) PT at $7.08

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBCP. ValuEngine lowered Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

BBCP opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $83.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.38 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter worth about $114,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

