Analysts Set EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Target Price at $16.68

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

EQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

NYSE:EQT opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63. EQT has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.62.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $951.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQT will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the second quarter valued at $3,516,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in EQT by 1,246.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in EQT by 158.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 742,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after buying an additional 455,236 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 69.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 18,613 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 91.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,278,000 after buying an additional 1,276,072 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

