Analysts Set Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) Price Target at €2.27

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €2.28 ($2.65).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.68 ($3.12) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.56) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €2.40 ($2.79) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.40 ($2.79) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

