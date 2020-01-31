Analysts Set Software AG (ETR:SOW) Price Target at €33.64

Software AG (ETR:SOW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €33.68 ($39.17).

Several equities analysts recently commented on SOW shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.28) price objective on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Software alerts:

Shares of ETR SOW opened at €29.68 ($34.51) on Tuesday. Software has a twelve month low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a twelve month high of €34.19 ($39.76). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.