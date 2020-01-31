Analysts Set Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Target Price at $229.78

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $233.66.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,679,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total value of $5,610,919.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,556,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,255,149. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $230.31 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $163.68 and a 52 week high of $237.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.64. The company has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

