Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Daimler (DAI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Daimler (ETR: DAI):

1/31/2020 – Daimler was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Daimler was given a new €46.00 ($53.49) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Daimler was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Daimler was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Daimler was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Daimler was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Daimler was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Daimler was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Daimler was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Daimler had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/22/2020 – Daimler was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Daimler was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Daimler was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Daimler was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Daimler was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Daimler was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Daimler was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Daimler was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Daimler was given a new €51.00 ($59.30) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Daimler was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Daimler was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Daimler was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Daimler was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Daimler was given a new €58.00 ($67.44) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Daimler was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Daimler was given a new €36.00 ($41.86) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €42.22 ($49.09) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €47.58. Daimler AG has a 12-month low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 12-month high of €60.00 ($69.77).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

